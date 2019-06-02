Delhi Skies To Turn Partly Cloudy Today, Heatwave Conditions Likely

The IMD has also warned of heatwave conditions that are likely to prevail in some parts of Delhi. (FILE)

Delhi is likely to get some relief from the blistering heat as the weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning in the national capital today.

The development of thunder and lightning may bring the temperature down in Delhi by one or two degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy later in the day with the possibility of "thundery developments" towards the evening or night. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

However, the IMD has also warned of heatwave conditions that are likely to prevail in some parts of Delhi.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius.