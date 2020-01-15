Delhi Shivers At 6.4 Degrees, Moderate Rain Likely On Thursday

Experts said that minimum temperature in Delhi will rise over the next two days (File)

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped on Wednesday as cold northwesterly winds continued to blow in from the hills, the weather department said.

The city recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, over four notches less than that recorded on Tuesday (10.5 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature settled at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said. Moderate rains/thunderstorm or hailstorm is expected in the national capital on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 16 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said. Experts said the minimum temperature will increase over the next two days due to a cloud cover.

There was a slight decrease in pollution levels in the national capital due to favourable wind speed and the AQI was recorded at 218 in the "poor" category. The AQI was recorded at 283 on Tuesday.

Rains and winds gusting up to 25 kilometers per hour are likely to improve the air quality on Thursday.

