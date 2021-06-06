Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 24 Degree Celsius; Rain Likely

Delhi Weather: The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 110 at 8.05 am.

The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average, on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the MeT officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degree Celsius.

The weathermen forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

The relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 110 at 8.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

