Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 26.3 Degrees Celsius: Weather Office

Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 15 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 5.30 pm.

On Saturday, the national capital is expected to witness a "partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day," according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach up to 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to settle at 14 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.8 degrees Celsius.

