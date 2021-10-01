Parts Of Delhi Receive Rain; Minimum Temperature At 26.5 Degrees Celsius

Delhi Weather: Parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Friday. (File)

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent. The maximum temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

It has predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle in the afternoon or evening.

The IMD has issued a green alert for the city in view of the rains.

It uses four colour codes -- "green" means all is well, "yellow" indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in day-to-day activities.

An "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

"Red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

The air quality index was recorded in the "moderate" category at 104, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".