Delhi Minimum Temperature Settles Above Season's Average, Rain Likely Today

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 97 per cent.

Light rain is likely in the city on Monday and could bring some respite from the high pollution levels. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

It was a windy morning with the weather office forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 97 per cent.

Delhi's air quality inched closer to the severe category on Monday morning with calm winds and cloudy conditions trapping pollutants, according to monitoring agencies.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)