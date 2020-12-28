Cold Wave In Delhi From Tomorrow, Low Of 3 Degrees Forecast On Dec 31

Cold to severe cold wave is likely to hit Delhi and neighbouring areas from tomorrow and is expected to last till December 31, a senior official in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. The temperature in the national capital may drop to 3 degrees Celsius on December 31, the last day of the year, Kuldeep Shrivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

From January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital, he said.

"Cold wave condition will start in Delhi tomorrow and will continue till December 31. In the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degree Celsius. From January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital," Mr Shrivastava told ANI.

The national capital has been recording minimum temperature below six degrees Celsius for close to a week now. The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung observatory on Sunday was 6 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above Saturday's figure when the city recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has attributed the change in weather to Western disturbance, which has led to "scattered to fairly widespread" snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded two inches of snow, while Pahalgam resort, in the south, and Sonamarg resort, in central Kashmir, each received around an inch of snow, according to news agency PTI. Gurez in north Kashmir recorded three inches of fresh snowfall, the officials said, adding there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the valley as well, it said.

Many areas in the Jammu region also received fresh snowfall, PTI said quoting officials.

With inputs from PTI and ANI