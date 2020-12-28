Snowfall And Cold Wave: Know How The 2020 Year-End Weather Will Be

Fresh snowfall in Shimla, other parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir

Fresh snowfall in the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir brought cheer to the tourists but also blocked roads in upper Shimla on Monday. The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing heavy snowfall. According to the weather office, three to six inches of snowfall was recorded in Nankhri and Jakhoo area and it was a complete whiteout in Shimla, where snow-clearing operations are underway, the police said. "It is an amazing experience to be here and play with snow. It is the first time I am experiencing such a heavy snowfall," a tourist was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Many areas in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall even an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley was noted, the weather office said. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded two inches of snow, while Pahalgam, in the south, and Sonamarg, in central Kashmir, received around an inch of snow. Gurez recorded three inches of fresh snowfall, the officials said.

Year-end weather at a glance

Under the influence of the western disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Scattered rainfall and snowfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Isolated rain and thundershowers are likely in northern Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday

After the passage of the western disturbance, cold and dry northerly winds are likely over northern parts of the country.

The cold wave is likely to return in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from December 28-29

Cold wave expected in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from December 29-30

Northern Saurashtra and Kutch are also likely to experience cold wave December 28-19

Ground frost is likely in isolated places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh December 29-31

Dense fog is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between December 29-31

The area around the Jawahar Tunnel - on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway - received two to four inches of snow, leading to temporary disruption of traffic movement. This is the only all-weather road-link connecting the Valley with the rest of the country. The cloudy conditions led to an increase in the night temperature across the Kashmir valley, the weather office said. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius; it was the coldest place in the Valley.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' or the 40-day harshest winter days when an intense cold wave grips the region. While 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21 will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The Meteorological office has said the weather is likely remain dry till January 3.