5 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer

India offers not just golden deserts and lush backwaters, but also some breathtaking snowy escapes. It's summer, but if you're still dreaming of watching snowflakes drift from the sky or walking on powdery white trails, India has several destinations where you can see snowfall away from sweltering heat. Excited to make vacation plans to escape the summer heat and experience snowfall or snow-capped mountains in all their glory? Head to any of these places in India.

Here Are 7 Places In India To Visit In Summer For Snowfall:

1. Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Rohtang Pass, located around 50 km from Manali, is one of the most accessible places in India to witness snowfall. Situated at an altitude of 13,050 feet, the pass is usually covered in snow from October to May. Even in the summer months, you can often find remnants of snow and enjoy activities like skiing, snowboarding, and snow-scooter rides. The scenic drive, flanked by towering peaks and icy stretches, makes the journey just as thrilling as the destination.

2. Chadar Trek, Leh, Ladakh

For the more adventurous traveller, the Chadar Trek is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This trek follows the frozen Zanskar River, where the entire trail is a sheet of ice - or "chadar" in Hindi. Snowfall is frequent, and the surroundings - frozen waterfalls, icicles, and snow-covered cliffs - create an otherworldly landscape. It's not just a trek; it's an expedition into a land ruled by snow and silence.

3. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Nicknamed the "Valley of Flowers," Yumthang Valley turns into a snow-covered paradise between December and March but chances are it you can see snow there even during peak summer. Yumthang is surrounded by majestic peaks and pine forests dusted with snow. The nearby Zero Point often receives fresh snowfall even into spring. If you're lucky, you might witness snow falling over colourful prayer flags fluttering in the wind - a scene that feels straight out of a painting.

4. Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

A favourite among honeymooners and skiing enthusiasts, Gulmarg is perhaps the most famous winter destination in India. From December to February, Gulmarg transforms into a snow-laden ski resort, with its pine forests and meadows hidden under thick layers of snow. The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world, offers panoramic views of snow-covered landscapes. Whether you're a beginner or a pro skier, Gulmarg offers an unmatched winter sports experience.

5. Thajiwas Glacier, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Just around 3km from Sonamarg, Thajiwas Glacier is a hidden jewel in the Kashmir Valley. Surrounded by alpine meadows and towering peaks, this glacier remains covered in snow for most of the year. From November to March, the chances of seeing snowfall are high. A short trek or pony ride takes you to the glacier, where you can play in the snow or simply marvel at nature's icy wonder.

6. Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is one of India's best ski destinations and a fantastic place to enjoy snowfall. Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, Auli is surrounded by snow-covered oak and coniferous forests, with stunning views of peaks like Nanda Devi and Trishul. Snowfall typically begins in late December and lasts until the warm months. The smooth slopes and ski resorts attract winter sports enthusiasts from across the country, while cable car rides offer a bird's-eye view of the snowy wonderland. Click here for our Auli Travel Guide.

7. Khardung La & Chang La Pass, Ladakh

If you're up for a high-altitude adventure, head to Khardung La and Chang La in Ladakh. These mountain passes are among the highest motorable roads in the world and are often snow-covered even during summer. Fresh snowfall is common in winter months, and the crisp, cold air mixed with jaw-dropping Himalayan views makes for an unforgettable experience.



Snowfall in India is not limited to fairy tales or foreign destinations - it's right here, waiting to be discovered in the country's northern mountains. So pack your warmest jackets and let India's snowy havens take your breath away.