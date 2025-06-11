Auli Travel Guide: The Himalayan Escape You've Been Dreaming About

If your idea of a holiday swings between sipping chai with mountain views and tumbling down a snowy slope with half-grace, Auli might just be your kind of chaos. At 2,800 metres, it's one of Uttarakhand's most offbeat-yet-buzzing winter spots — and honestly, we're surprised more people haven't packed their snow boots yet. While ski enthusiasts already know its charm, there's plenty here even if you'd rather soak in the scenery than slide down it. Think cable cars, pine forests, little-known lakes, and some seriously good food and boutique stays. Best of all? A trip to Auli doesn't feel crowded like its more popular cousins, making it a win for slow travellers.

Here's Your Handy Guide To Where To Go, Eat, Shop, And Stay In Auli:

Where To Go In Auli:

1. Auli Ropeway

This one's a must, whether or not you're into heights. The Auli Ropeway connects Joshimath to Auli and is among the longest cable car rides in Asia. It stretches over 4 km and glides above deodar forests and snow-covered valleys. Pro tip: Head up just before sunset for skies so pink they look filtered.

Photo: iStock

2. Gorson Bugyal

Gorson Bugyal is a sprawling meadow about 3 km from Auli, and it turns into a snowfield straight out of a fantasy flick during winters. In summer, the same space blooms with alpine flowers and wild grass. Either way, it's worth the short hike or horse ride.

3. Chattrakund

Hidden away in the middle of a dense forest near Gorson Bugyal, this little lake is crystal clear and intensely peaceful. Locals love to picnic here and while it's just 1 km from Gorson, the walk through the woods feels like a complete detox.

4. Joshimath

Joshimath is more than a pit stop on your way to Auli. It's a sacred town with temples, narrow lanes, and stories dating back to Adi Shankaracharya. If you're here during winters, catch the famous Kalpavriksha tree and the ropeway station.

5. Auli Artificial Lake

Photo: Pexels

Yes, it's man-made. But it's stunning regardless. Situated next to the Clifftop Club, this lake helps in creating artificial snow for skiing during lean snowfall days. Surrounded by peaks like Nanda Devi, the lake is a scenic pitstop if you're doing a chilled-out walk across the area.

6. Chenab Lake

For those willing to go a bit off-road, Chenab Lake is a hidden gem. It's not commercialised (yet), which is exactly why it's perfect. The trek to reach here is not super easy, but it's quiet, scenic and feels like your own private alpine retreat.

7. Nanda Devi National Park

If you're serious about wildlife or trekking, this UNESCO World Heritage site is calling. It's one of the most protected biospheres in the country and offers stunning routes with rare flora and fauna. Permits are needed, but the views? Totally worth the paperwork.

Where To Stay In Auli:

1. Luxury Hotels

Sitting at over 10,000 ft, The Clifftop Club is a ski-in-ski-out property that makes you feel like you're literally on top of the world. The views are ridiculous (in a good way), and the deluxe rooms come with heaters, wooden panelling, and giant windows that frame the mountains like art. Pick Satopanth The Auli Resort for plush interiors, gourmet meals, and a location that lets you roll out of bed and into snow-it's indulgence without being OTT. Their spa is also a big bonus after a day of skiing or hiking.

Photo: Courtesy of The Tattva Boutique Resort

2. Boutique Resorts

Warm hospitality, cosy rooms, and an Instagrammable lounge make The Tattva Boutique Resort a perfect base. Each room has its own vibe, and the food is spot-on. Great for couples or solo travellers wanting a more curated stay. Casa Himalaya sits on the hillside and offers spacious independent cottages and cantilever patios offering mind blowing 180 degree views of Nanda Devi and other notable Himalayan peaks. The ski resort is eco-conscious, solar-powered, and very quiet, which makes it a real treat for nature-lovers and writers chasing their next big idea.

3. Budget Stays

There are several budget homestays and lodges in Joshimath and lower Auli offering clean beds, warm food, and local charm. Names like Hotel Mount View and Manik Resort offer basic comforts with genuine Uttarakhandi hospitality and cost a fraction of the resorts.

Where To Eat In Auli:

1. Regional Cuisine

You haven't been to Auli if you haven't tried Garhwali food. Look out for Kandali saag, chainsoo, bhang ki chutney, Kumaoni raita, Mandua ki roti, and aloo ke Gutke — local dishes with bold spices and earthy flavours. Most restaurants and local diners serve these on request, especially in thalis.

Photo: Instagram/ragarishikesh

2. Cosy Cafes

A first in Auli, The Sky Story Cafe at Casa Himalaya sits at 10,000 feet, offering stunning views of Nanda Devi and the Garhwal ranges. Known for its wooden interiors and glass walls, it serves hot chocolate, momos, and local Garhwali dishes. Ideal for sunset gazing, it's a skier's cosy retreat. The Land Of A Thousand Hills Cafe near Joshimath is a crowd favourite for its rooftop views and wood-fired pizzas, handmade noodles, and fresh pastas in a cosy setting — think Himalayan hygge.

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

While Auli doesn't have fancy restaurants in the traditional sense, the in-house restaurants at Clifftop Club and Satopanth Resort offer curated menus with Indian, Continental, and Chinese fare. Their buffets are generous, and service is solid. Or try Oryza Restaurant where global cuisine paired with warm decor, large French windows, open-to-sky cedar wood patio promise a magical dinner.

Where To Shop In Auli:

1. Local Markets

Joshimath's main bazaar is the place to dig into local life. You'll find everything from woollen shawls to budget-friendly snow gear. It's lively, packed, and full of stories-you'll likely end up chatting with a local shopkeeper or two.

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

Keep an eye out for handwoven Pashmina shawls, Kullu caps, and handcrafted candles. Many women-run collectives around the area make organic jams, apricot oils, and herbal teas that make for thoughtful gifts or personal keepsakes.

Photo: iStock

3. Personalised Picks

You can find hand-stitched woollens with initials or patterns unique to the region in Joshimath. There's also a rise in sustainable souvenirs like locally-made soap bars, carved wooden decor, and copper utensils that are both usable and unique.

Weather In Auli (Best Time To Visit Auli):

Auli is basically two places depending on when you go. December to March is full-on winter mode, with snow, skiing, and temperatures dropping to -8 degrees Celsius. This is peak season for snow lovers. April to June is cool and lush, perfect for trekking and picnics. Monsoon (July to September) can get tricky due to landslides, so best to skip. October and November bring crisp skies and fewer crowds-a solid shoulder season if you want clear views without the rush.

How To Reach Auli:

By Air

The closest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, about 280 km away. From there, you can book a cab or take a shared taxi to Joshimath. It's a scenic 8-9 hour drive, so keep snacks handy.

By Rail

Rishikesh Railway Station is the nearest major railhead, about 260 km from Auli. From there, it's another road journey to Joshimath. Trains from Delhi and other parts of North India are regular, but book in advance during peak months.

Photo: iStock

By Road

Buses and shared jeeps are available from Haridwar, Dehradun, and Rishikesh to Joshimath. From Joshimath, taxis or the ropeway will take you up to Auli. The roads are winding but well-maintained, and the views make the long ride worth it.

Getting Around In Auli:

You won't need much in the way of transport within Auli itself. Most people walk or take short cab rides between points. The ropeway and chair lift are fun alternatives for covering steep stretches. In winter, snowmobiles and even horses are sometimes used to get around, especially between hotels and slopes. Comfortable walking shoes and layers are a must no matter the season.