Alappuzha Travel Guide: Exploring The Best Spots In Kerala's Backwater Beauty

Alappuzha has a way of pulling you in without making a fuss. Set along Kerala's southwest coast, it's all slow canals, sun-drenched beaches, and streets soaked in history. One minute you're drifting on a houseboat, the next you're digging into spicy fish curry at a roadside stall. This isn't a place for checklists-it's for late starts, long walks, and watching life move at its own lazy pace. You don't just visit Alappuzha; you settle into it. It hands you a coconut, turns down the noise, and quietly suggests you stay a little longer than planned. This handy Alappuzha travel guide will show you how!

Here's The Ultimate Alappuzha Travel Guide:

Where To Go In Alappuzha:

1. Marari Beach

About 11 km from the town centre, Marari Beach is where you escape the crowds and lean into beach-bum mode. It's clean, less commercialised, and has golden sands stretching out for miles. The water's not too rough, and you'll often spot fishermen dragging in the day's catch. Perfect for long walks, impromptu volleyball matches, or doing absolutely nothing.

2. Alleppey Backwaters

Yes, it's the poster child of the district — but it lives up to the hype. Hop onto a kettuvallam (traditional houseboat) and sail through coconut-lined canals, sleepy villages, and lotus-dotted lakes. You can book a day cruise, but spending a night on the water, with a local chef on board, is next-level serene. Bonus: You can watch fishermen at work as the sun rises over the water.

Photo: iStock

3. Kuttanad

Nicknamed the 'Rice Bowl of Kerala', this unique region sits below sea level and is famous for its lush paddy fields and traditional farming methods. It's one of the few places where farming is done below the water level using an indigenous system of bunds and canals. Visit a local homestay or join a cycling tour to properly take it in.

3. Krishnapuram Palace

This 18th-century palace is a solid detour for history buffs. Built by the Travancore king Marthanda Varma, the structure houses the stunning Gajendra Moksha mural that spans over 150 square feet. The palace-turned-museum also features antique weaponry, sculptures, and traditional Kerala architecture — wooden gables and slanting roofs included.

Photo: Courtesy of Kerala Tourism

5. Pathiramanal Island

Fancy some birdwatching? Pathiramanal, a tiny island in Vembanad Lake, is a hotspot for migratory birds. The name translates to 'Sands of Night', but it's best enjoyed during the day with a pair of binoculars and some bug spray. Accessible by boat, it's a lovely, quiet half-day escape from town life.

Where To Stay In Alappuzha:

1. Luxury Hotels

Sterling Lake Palace is one of the grandest stays in Alappuzha. Set against the backdrop of Vembanad Lake, it feels like staying in a floating palace, complete with sprawling lawns, poolside cabanas, and Ayurveda spa treatments. If you're after heritage charm, Punnamada Resort is a favourite. The rooms are built in traditional Kerala style, and the property hosts cultural evenings with Kathakali and classical music.

2. Boutique Resorts

El Oceano Beach Villas is a hidden gem by the sea. With just a few rooms, lots of privacy, and a private beach stretch, it's ideal for honeymooners or anyone avoiding large tourist crowds. Meanwhile, Uday Backwaters hits that sweet spot between modern comfort and old-school vibes. Overlooking the lake, the property has hammocks, garden yoga, and seriously Instagrammable sunsets.

Photo: Courtesy of El Oceano Beach Villas

3. Budget Stays

Tharavad Heritage Home and Johnson's Homestay both deliver more than what you pay for. They're clean, centrally located, and come with the kind of warm hosts who give you insider food tips and wake-up calls with filter coffee. Most budget homestays in the area also offer canoe rides, home-cooked meals, and even cooking classes.

Where To Eat In Alappuzha:

1. Regional Cuisine

The local fare is heavy on coconut, curry leaves, and coastal goodness. Don't miss karimeen pollichathu (pearl spot fish cooked in banana leaves) and the classic Kerala sadya if you're visiting during a festival. Thaff Delicacy is where you go for Kerala-style biryanis and spicy fish curry that locals swear by. It's unpretentious, wallet-friendly, and always busy (for good reason). Another must-visit is Brothers Hotel, known for its homestyle meals served on banana leaves. Their buff fry with parotta is practically a rite of passage. Both places bring you the real deal- — no watered-down spice, no compromise on flavour.

2. Cosy Cafes

Asado Cafe, tucked near the beach, is a relaxed space with surfboards on the wall and sandwiches worth writing home about. It's the kind of place where backpackers linger for hours. If you're into slow mornings with coffee and cake, Borma Cafe on Mullakkal Road is a top pick. It's got warm lighting, excellent pastries, and strong Wi-Fi for remote workers or those pretending to work on holiday.

Photo: iStock

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

Lake Side Pavilion at the Lake Palace Resort is where you book a table when you're in the mood for an indulgent dinner. With soft lighting and a curated Kerala menu, it's great for a romantic night or a fancy treat-yourself moment. Bayroute Bistro, on the other hand, leans towards a more global menu — Mediterranean starters, craft cocktails, and stylish interiors that feel more Cochin than countryside. Definitely not your average backwater dinner.

Where To Shop In Alappuzha:

1. Local Markets

Mullakkal Street Market is the nerve centre for all things colourful and chaotic. From jasmine garlands to wholesale spices, it's where you go to soak in the sensory overload. Expect to find local saris, temple jewellery, and vendors offering samples of banana chips you'll end up buying by the kilo.

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

Check out The Alappuzha Handicrafts Development Corporation specialising in coir crafts, a signature of Alappuzha's cottage industries. You'll find mats, baskets, and even furniture made of coconut fibre. Aranmula metal mirrors, known for their reflective clarity and historic value, make for brilliant keepsakes or gifts. Many co-op stores offer them with quality guarantees.

Photo: Courtesy of Kerala Tourism

3. Personalised Picks

Step into tiny artisan studios where you can buy hand-painted pottery, embroidered cushion covers, or spice boxes tailored to your preferences. A few places even offer custom spice blends based on your cooking style. If you like to bring back stories and not just stuff, these little boutiques are your goldmine.

Weather In Alappuzha (The Best Time To Visit Alappuzha):

The best time to visit Alappuzha is October to March. Days are warm but not roasting (around 28-32 degrees Celsius), and nights are breezy. This is peak houseboat season, too, so book early. The monsoon months (June to September) are lush but come with heavy rain and boat service disruptions. April and May can get uncomfortably hot, often pushing 35 degrees Celsius with sticky humidity — unless you're hiding in an AC room with mango juice on tap.

How To Reach Alappuzha:

By Air

Cochin International Airport is the closest, about 83 km away. You'll get direct flights from most major Indian cities and even some Middle Eastern hubs. From the airport, taxis and prepaid cabs are readily available. The drive takes around two to two-and-a-half hours depending on traffic.

Photo: Unsplash

By Rail

The Alappuzha Railway Station is right in the thick of things and connects you to Kochi, Chennai, Trivandrum, and more. The station is compact and functional, with local transport options right outside. Morning and overnight trains are both available, and it's one of the most budget-friendly ways to get in.

By Road

Well-paved highways like NH66 connect Alappuzha to Kochi, Kollam, and Trivandrum. KSRTC buses (state-run) and private AC coaches run frequently. If you're up for a scenic drive, renting a car gives you the freedom to stop at coconut groves and roadside fish fry stalls on the way.

Getting Around In Alappuzha:

Auto-rickshaws are your best bet for short distances. They're everywhere and affordable, though always agree on a fare if there's no metre. Bicycles are perfect for laid-back exploration. Many homestays and guesthouses offer rentals, or you can get one from local shops for about INR100 per day. Boats and shikaras are more than photo ops-they're legit local transport. Whether you're gliding to a temple or a toddy shop, it's the scenic route every time. Taxis are available via local operators. Ola and Uber exist, but expect limited availability outside the town centre.