Munnar Travel Guide: Where To Go, Eat, Stay, And Shop In Kerala's Best Mountain Escape

Tucked away in the lush folds of the Western Ghats, Munnar is the kind of place that manages to be both wildly scenic and delightfully simple. The hills roll in waves of emerald, the scent of cardamom lingers in the air, and there's always a distant echo of a waterfall somewhere. While it's known for tea, Munnar isn't just a backdrop for your next Instagram reel-it's a place with actual things to do, places to stay, and food worth writing home about. Whether you're showing up with a rucksack or a suitcase on wheels, this handy Munnar travel guide has everything you need to know before heading to this dreamy hill station.

Also Read: 6 Breathtaking Spots In Kerala You Need To Visit In May 2025

Here's A No-Fluff, Super-Detailed Munnar Travel Guide:

Where To Go In Munnar:

1. Mattupetty Dam

Photo: Unsplash

Perfect for a lazy afternoon or a spontaneous paddle-boat ride, Mattupetty Dam is one of those spots where you end up staying longer than planned. The lake formed by the dam is surrounded by forested hills, and if you're lucky, you might catch a herd of elephants coming down to drink. It's also a popular picnic spot, especially with families and couples doing the pedal-boat circuit.

2. Anamudi Peak

Standing at over 2,695 metres, Anamudi Peak is the highest point in South India. But you don't need to be a hardcore trekker to enjoy it — the surrounding Eravikulam National Park offers great viewpoints and walking trails. The peak itself is protected, but even being in its shadow is enough to make you feel like you're somewhere epic.

3. Eravikulam National Park

Photo: Unsplash

Home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr and the dramatic Neelakurinji bloom (which happens once every 12 years), this national park is basically Munnar's green lung. The park is well-maintained and easy to walk through, making it ideal for both seasoned wildlife lovers and casual hikers. The panoramic views from the Rajamalai area are next-level.

4. Top Station View Point

If you want that classic Munnar view — the kind with rolling mist and ridgelines that look like they go on forever — Top Station is where you'll find it. It's the highest point in Munnar accessible by road, and the viewpoint sits right on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Come early in the morning to beat the fog and the crowds.

5. Lakkam Waterfalls

Photo: iStock

Hidden in plain sight along the Munnar-Marayoor road, Lakkam Waterfalls are a must if you're the type who chases waterfalls instead of sticking to the rivers and the lakes. It's an easy walk from the road, and while the falls themselves aren't massive, the surrounding forest and shallow pools make it worth a pit stop.

6. Kolukkumalai Tea Estate

This isn't just another tea estate — it's the world's highest tea plantation. And yes, the ride up is bumpy, but that's half the fun. The factory tour feels like a time warp, with vintage equipment still being used to process tea. Plus, the views from the top are hands down some of the best in Munnar.

Where To Stay In Munnar:

1. Luxury Hotels

Scenic Munnar - IHCL SeleQtions brings that classic Taj touch to the hills. Expect polished service, mountain-facing rooms, and food that rivals anything in the metros. It's the kind of place where you'll want to linger over breakfast just to watch the morning mist clear. Eden Woods Resorts & Spa is all about those quiet luxury vibes. Private villas, infinity views, and a spa that actually delivers on the promise of relaxation — it's great for couples and solo travellers wanting a slower pace.

2. Boutique Resorts

Photo: Courtesy of Elakai Munnar

Elakai Munnar keeps things intimate with just a handful of rooms, each designed with a Scandinavian-meets-Kerala aesthetic. Think wood, glass fittings, and uninterrupted views. It's ideal if you want a unique stay — the boutique villa is nestled inside an aromatic cardamom plantation! Elixir Hills, on the other hand, gives you rainforest energy with a side of creature comforts. Set right next to a forest reserve, this boutique spot is spacious without being over the top. There's also a great pool, which is a bonus in a hill station.

3. Budget Stays

The Hosteller Munnar is great for solo travellers or digital nomads. It's got fast WiFi, a fun crowd, and clean dorms as well as private rooms. The vibe is more "traveller" than "tourist," which can be refreshing. Zostel Munnar offers postcard views and a social atmosphere. With campfires, board games, and shared meals, it's ideal if you like your travel with a side of community. It also has some of the best budget-friendly private rooms in town.

Where To Eat In Munnar:

1. Regional Cuisine

Rapsy Restaurant is a no-fuss spot tucked inside the market, known for serving authentic Kerala meals that taste like they came out of someone's home kitchen. Don't miss the Kerala parotta and mutton fry combo — it's a local favourite for a reason. Saravana Bhawan (not to be confused with the global chain) in Munnar serves up pure veg South Indian thalis that are generous, affordable, and super flavourful. Great spot for breakfast or a light lunch between sightseeing.

Photo: iStock

2. Cosy Cafes

Tea Tales Cafe has a bit of a European vibe with its warm lighting and great tea menu. They serve everything from masala chai to herbal blends, plus waffles and sandwiches if you're hungry. Perfect for a mid-day break. Planter's Cafe sits on the grounds of the Tea County Resort but is open to outsiders. The coffee is strong, the sandwiches are fresh, and the open seating area offers a great view of the town centre without the noise.

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

The Hornbill Restaurant inside the Windermere Estate offers fine-dining without the pretense. Dishes lean heavily into Kerala flavours, with the pepper chicken and appam being standouts. Barbeque Bay by Club Mahindra brings grilled meats, seafood, and smoky vegetarian options to the table. The setting is elegant but laid-back, and it's one of the few places in Munnar where the bar menu is as good as the food.

Where To Shop In Munnar:

1. Local Markets

Chinnakanal Market is small but mighty, especially if you're after locally produced tea, spices, handicrafts, and homemade chocolates. Head here early in the day to avoid the crowds and score the freshest finds.

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

Kerala's famed sandalwood, rosewood carvings, and banana fibre products can all be found at government-run shops like Kairali Handicrafts. These places are reliable for fair pricing and authentic goods.

Photo: Unsplash

3. Personalised Picks

Look for tea boutiques near KDHP (Kannan Devan Hills Plantation) that offer custom blends. Some even let you name your blend, which makes for a pretty cool gift. There are also handmade soap and essential oil stores that use local herbs like eucalyptus and lemongrass.

Weather In Munnar (The Best Time To Visit Munnar):

The best time to visit Munnar is from October to March, when the weather is cool and crisp, making it perfect for sightseeing and long walks. April and May can be slightly warmer, but still comfortable. June to September sees heavy monsoon rains, which bring out Munnar's greenest side, but it's not ideal for trekking or outdoor plans.

Also Read: Eravikulam National Park In Kerala Reopens On April 1: Complete Guide For Wildlife Enthusiasts

How To Reach Munnar:

By Air

The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport (COK), around 110 km away. From there, you can take a taxi or a pre-booked transfer. The drive takes about 3.5 to 4 hours, winding through scenic ghats.

Photo: Unsplash

By Rail

The closest railway station is Aluva, about 110 km from Munnar. While not a major hub, it connects to several South Indian cities. Coimbatore and Ernakulam are other good options with more train choices.

By Road

Buses from Kochi, Madurai, and Coimbatore run daily. Driving up to Munnar is an experience in itself-twisty roads, tea estates, and cloud-hugging turns included. Just be ready for a few honks and hairpin bends.

Getting Around In Munnar:

Auto-rickshaws and taxis are available, though they can get pricey over longer distances. If you're planning on visiting multiple viewpoints and waterfalls, hiring a cab for the day is the easiest way to go. For shorter trips within the town, local autos do the job. Some hotels also offer bicycles or scooters, which are a fun way to see the surrounding area at your own pace-just be prepared for some uphill pedalling.