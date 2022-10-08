Heavy Rain In Several Parts Of Delhi, More Showers Expected

Waterlogging has also been reported in several parts of the city.

As Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital improved to 'good' (41) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average AQI in the city was recorded at 55 on Friday, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

According to the weather department, a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall is expected during the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover up to 25 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

