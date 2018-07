The accused was named in nine cases, including one of murder (File)

An undertrial prisoner escaped after being presented at Tis Hazari court here, police said today.

Babu Khan, had been brought to room number 366 of Tis Hazari Court for a hearing in an Arms Act case and he fled from there, a police official said, adding the accused was named in nine cases, including one of murder.

In the Arms Act case, he had been declared a proclaimed offender and had been recently arrested, he said.

