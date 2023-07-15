Several Areas In Delhi Still Flooded As Yamuna Overflows. List Of Roads To Avoid

Several roads in Delhi remain flooded (File)

Several roads in Delhi remain flooded after the water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark due to incessant rainfall. In view of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing commuters about which roads to avoid.

According to the advisory, roads that are still flooded include Bhairon Marg – Ring Road T-point to Gate no.3 of Pragati Maidan, Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila – Yamuna Bazar Mandir – Shanti Van Chwok – IGI Stadium, Boulevard Road from ISBT T-point to Gate no.5 of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station, and the road under IP Flyover.

Traffic Advisory



Due to incessant rains and rising water level of Yamuna river, several roads are affected in Delhi and traffic regulations are in effect on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/4CobLaY4x3 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 14, 2023

Vehicular movement has been totally closed on some roads. These are Bhairon Marg, Ring Road-IP Depot to IP flyover to Majnu Ka Tila, Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Salim Garh Bypass, Vikas Marg from IP flyover towards Lakshmi Nagar, Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP college (both carriageway), Majnu Ka Tila to ISBT both carriageway, Shanti Van Chowk to Geeta Colony (both carriageway), and Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad, Outer Ring Road.

However, on July 15, traffic movement was restored on some roads.

“Traffic movement which was closed due to flood has been opened on the following roads - 1. Boulevard Road to slip road, below Yudhisthir Setu turn left to MGM to Wazirabad flyover and further. 2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg both carriageways from Chandgiram Akhara to IP college,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic movement which was closed due to flood has been opened on the following roads:-



1. Boulevard Road to slip road, below Yudhisthir setu turn left to MGM to wazirabad flyover and further.



2. Mahatma Gandhi marg both carriageways from Chandgiram Akhara to… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2023

Commuters must also avoid taking routes with controlled traffic movement. These include Wazirabad Bridge, Signature Bridge, Vikas Marg towards ITO, Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk to Khajuri Pushta, Mori Gate Red Light to Tis Hazari Court, Bhikhu Ram Jain Marg from Tis Hazari Court to MCD Chowk, Mall Road to Velodrome Marg, and Boulevard Road from Tis Hazari Court to Yudishthir Setu towards Shastri Park.

The flood-like situation has also caused the entry of commercial or heavy goods vehicles (HGV) to be banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border, and Bhopura Border.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan and no such vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover. Heavy goods vehicles are also restricted from going towards Central Delhi from Bharat Darshan Park Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Raja Garden Chowk and Zakhira.

Traffic diversions are in place from Akshardham to Nizamuddin Khatta towards Ashram, from Apsara Border to Road no.56, and from Apsara Border via GT Road towards Road no.57. On the Outer Ring Road, Rohini to ISBT movement is allowed towards GTK road while traffic coming from GTK towards Azadpur will be diverted towards Rohini.

The traffic police also informed that vehicular movement at Pragati Maidan tunnel is normal now and commuters can plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic Alert

Traffic movement at Pragati Maidan Tunnel is normal.



Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/sc2idnbKFh — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2023

Besides this, the road from Shantivan to Geeta Colony (both carriageways) has been opened for cars, autos, and light vehicles. The road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT is still closed.