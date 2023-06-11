Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of AAP's Mega Rally

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on certain roads and stretches.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is holding a rally against the Central government's ordinance on services in Delhi on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. The rally is expected to pull in over a lakh participants, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In light of the rally, elaborate security measures involving paramilitary forces and the local police force have been put in place.

Now, the Delhi traffic police department has issued an advisory and has put in place certain traffic restrictions and diversions. On Twitter, the department has shared, “In view of AAP's 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Ground on June 11, 2023, diversion points will be effective and traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on certain roads. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.”

As per the advisory, the diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk and roundabout Paharganj Chowk.

The advisory also states that traffic restrictions will be imposed on certain roads and stretches from 8 am on Sunday (June 11). The stretches mentioned are:

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg

JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Chaman Lal Marg.

Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road.

Pahar Ganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

Additionally, certain instructions have also been provided to the public. The tweet says, “People are advised to avoid above mentioned Roads/Stretches.

The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads.

Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots.

Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police.”

Traffic Advisory



In addition to the security mentioned above, metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the rally's venue, a PTI report has said.