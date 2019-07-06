Delhi To Witness Light Rain, Cloudy Sky On Sunday: Weather Department

Delhi is likely to witness light rain or drizzle on Sunday. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhi is likely to witness light rain or drizzle on Sunday, the weather department said, adding the national capital will be generally see a cloudy sky tomorrow.

A cloud cover cocooned Delhi on Saturday, offering some respite to the people from the scorching heat.

Weather department officials said the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

The maximum humidity was recorded 80 per cent while the minimum was 56 per cent.

No rain occurred in the last nine hours, the officials said.

The department predicted a high of 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 26 degrees Celsius in Delhi for Sunday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability