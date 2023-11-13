Delhi To Launch Anti-Open Burning Campaign Tomorrow To Control Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai holds a review meeting

The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run an anti-open burning campaign from tomorrow till December 14, the national capital's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement today.

At least 611 teams have been deployed to monitor open burning incidents in the city 24x7, Mr Rai said.

The anti-dust campaign will also continue from tomorrow till November 30, for which 591 teams have been deployed, he said. Some 20,000 sites were checked under the anti-dust campaign and a fine of Rs 2.47 crore was issued.

The restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 will remain in force in Delhi till further orders by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Mr Rai held a review meeting with officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and told them to intensify water spraying.

After the meeting, Mr Rai told reporters all teams of the anti-open burning campaign will work round the clock to monitor and prevent open-burning incidents.

"Thanks Delhiites for performing their civic duty, respecting the orders of the Supreme Court and celebrating Diwali by lighting lamps. The production, distribution, storage and bursting of firecrackers is banned in Delhi," Mr Rai said.

"But if the UP and Haryana governments had strictly followed the ban on firecrackers, then the pollution level of Delhi would not have increased by 100 points in a day. Today we discussed the air pollution situation with experts and officials. Based on this, air pollution is likely to increase in the coming days," the minister said.

"According to the forecast, the wind speed will slow down and then the polluting particles will come down to a lower level, which is likely to increase the pollution level. Therefore, it has been decided that the GRAP-4 restrictions will remain till further orders of the CAQM," Mr Rai said.

On the odd-even traffic management plan, Mr Rai said, "If the level of pollution reaches the severe plus category, then the government will consider it and take steps towards implementing it."