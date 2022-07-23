Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 34.9 Degrees; Rain Likely Tomorrow

Delhi Weather Updates: The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The national capital witnessed overcast condition and drizzle on Saturday while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

According to IMD, generally cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the next five days.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 69 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (52) category around 7 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.