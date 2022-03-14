At 33 Degrees, Delhi Records Highest Maximum Temperature This Season

Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The maximum temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, they said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 94 per cent and 37 per cent.

"Temperature will rise till March 18 between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. There will be some wind conditions so there will be some respite on March 18 and 19. The rise in temperature will continue thereafter," said an official.

In 2021, the maximum temperature reached 35 degrees Celsius by March 12.

However, in 2020, Delhi recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius in March.

"In 2019, we did not record a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius till March 23. In 2020 and 2021, we had rains but this time the month has been drier," said the official.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category as the 24-hour AQI at 4 pm stood at 231 at 9.05 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Faridabad (225), Gurugram (252), Ghaziabad (272), Greater Noida (231) and Noida (209) were also recorded in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD added.