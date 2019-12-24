Delhi Weather: Delhi-NCR Shivers On Christmas Eve, Temperature Drops To 5 Degrees

Delhi Weather: The weather department has predicted severe cold over the next 3-4 days

The temperature in Delhi today dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season's average, the weather department said. Delhi and its neighbouring cities have been facing a prolonged winter chill this December. The weather office has predicted that December 2019 is likely to be the longest cold spell that Delhi-NCR will face since 1997.

People in the national capital woke up to intense cold conditions this morning. Commuters in the early hours of the morning were hassled due to fog, the meteorological department said.

The weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Delhi-NCR says cold conditions will deteriorate further. The forecast said Delhi will face "severe cold" on December 25 - Christmas.

Today's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are also facing severe cold conditions.

Since December 16, the national capital has witnessed eight consecutive cold days or an eight-day cold spell so far, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre said, adding that it has already equaled the eight-day cold spell in December 2014.

"Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell in December 1997," he said.

The national capital may witness a cold wave on December 28 and 29 as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, he said.

(This winter, help keep someone warm. Donate a blanket. For more details, please click here)

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

