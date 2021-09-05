Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 25.8 Degrees Celsius

Delhi weather: The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8.30 am. (File)

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning later in the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

