She Allegedly Slit Throat, Chopped Body Of 8-Month-Old Son. Then Slept Beside It The father, who was out for work, returned home late and found the woman sleeping beside the 8-month-old's body.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The mother of the 8-year-old is said to be mentally ill and is undergoing treatment. (Representational) New Delhi: An 8-month-old's body was found chopped into pieces in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area on Friday. The mother of the boy, who is said to be mentally disturbed, allegedly slit smashed the infant, slit his throat before chopping the body. She then slept beside it, according to the police.



The infant's sisters aged seven and two, had gone to visit their grandmother when the incident took place. The father, who was out for work, returned home late and found the woman sleeping beside the 8-month-old's body.



"She was found sleeping next to it when her husband came back home," a senior police officer said. The police added that the woman probably realised what she had done and was sleeping with the body out of guilt.



"The woman had been undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge for mental health issues. She has been admitted to a hospital," police said.





