Delhi Sees Slight Rise In Covid Cases, Records 101 New Infections In A Day

COVID-19 active cases in Delhi are the lowest since March with 1,531 infections. (File)

Delhi recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight rise from yesterday's numbers when the national capital recorded it's lowest cases this year with 59 infections.

At least four people died due to coronavirus in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 24,971 while the overall caseload rose to 14,34,094.

Active cases are the lowest since March with 1,531 infections across the city at present -- there were 1,404 active cases on March 1. The positivity rate stands at 0.15 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent.

The new cases came after 66,397 Covid tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours. At least 119 people recovered from Covid, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,07,592.

For three days, the national capital was reporting less than 100 new Covid cases. On Monday, 59 cases, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths were recorded while the case positivity rate was 0.10 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and 4 deaths while on Saturday, it recorded 85 cases and nine deaths.

Amid a decline in Covid cases, Delhi has started unlocking and easing restrictions imposed during the second coronavirus wave.

On Monday, gyms and yoga centres in the national capital reopened after nearly three months. Banquet halls and hotels have also been allowed to host weddings, with the number of guests allowed to attend marriages capped at 50.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,566 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with daily infections dropping below 40,000 for the first time in over three months.

However, the health ministry today warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is still not over. "Cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but our experience of 1.5 years tells us that we shouldn't relax under any circumstance. People and the society should also not be allowed to relax and we have to be alert," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.