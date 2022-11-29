Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 7.3 Degrees, Air Quality Very Poor

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day. (File)

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches below normal on Tuesday at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said, forecasting partly cloudy sky later in the day.

The air quality index remained in the very-poor category with an AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. On Tuesday, it was 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met said.

It forecasted partly cloudy sky later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

