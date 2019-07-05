Delhi School Principal Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teacher, Filming Her

The police have arrested Rakesh Singh, the principal of a Delhi school in Jasola.

The principal of south Delhi's Jasola school was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and threatening a teacher, police said.

Soon after the teacher filed a case in Sarita Vihar police station, the police arrested the school principal.

"A complaint was registered with us by the woman in which she alleged that she was being raped and threatened by her school principal for the last few years in the school premises," police said.

"The woman told us that she was first assaulted in June 2017 when the school principal called her to take extra classes after school hours. The principal took her to his office room and offered her soft drink laced with sedatives. After she lost her consciousness, he raped her and made a video of the incident," said the police.

Since then the school principal has been threatening the 27-year-old teacher saying he would make the video viral if she did not comply with his demands.

The school principal has been arrested.

