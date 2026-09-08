After Delhi Tragedy, Adjoining Building To Be Demolished In 2 Days

Two days after the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that killed seven people, civic authorities have decided to demolish the adjoining structure in a calibrated, phase-wise manner after finding it weakened and unsafe.

The building, which survived the collapse, is currently being held up by 18-20 iron guardrails placed across the front, back and centre as a precautionary measure. After an inspection, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) found the structure unsafe and served it a notice.

"The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days," MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said.

Building Had No Pillars

Experts said the structure is in poor condition and lacked support such as pillars and beams.

According to experts, the ground floor appears to have been constructed without pillars or beams, after which additional floors were added over time. They said such construction methods can severely compromise a building's strength and stability.

Officials said the building's structural condition was found to be poor, following which a notice was served.

Meanwhile, six neighbouring buildings have been sealed following the tragedy.

LG Orders Audit Of PG Accommodations

Paying guest (PG) accommodations across Delhi will now undergo safety checks. Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered structural audits of all buildings in PG hubs across the city within a week.

The inspections will focus particularly on buildings suspected of violating height and floor restrictions.

At the same time, authorities face another challenge: ensuring that students are not left stranded if unsafe PG accommodations are found and shut down.

The Lieutenant Governor has cautioned against "mindless sealing drives", saying such action could leave students without a roof over their heads while efforts are underway to improve safety

MCD Orders Citywide Inspection

Meanwhile, the MCD on Monday directed executive engineers (building) across all zones to inspect structures under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10.

Officials said the information gathered during the inspections would be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days.

According to the order, the inspections and submission of reports will be personally monitored and supervised by the additional commissioners concerned in each zone.

Building Collapse Revives Concerns Over Illegal Construction

The collapse of the five-storey building in Satya Niketan has once again brought the focus back on illegal and unsafe construction in the city.

An MCD survey conducted in June had identified only 19 dangerous buildings among nearly 28 lakh structures that were inspected across Delhi.

According to an MCD statement, the building that collapsed on Sunday was constructed in the 1990s on a plot measuring around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony. The structure consisted of a basement and floors ranging from the ground level to the fourth floor.

However, some local residents claimed the building was nearly 50 years old and had originally been built in the 1970s.

Officials said permission in such resettlement colonies had originally been granted only for ground-plus-one structures. They added that the collapsed decades-old G+4 building was being used as a boys' hostel.

The civic body said the building had no sanctioned building plan and that no complaint regarding the structure had been received earlier.

Officials also said the area was developed as a resettlement colony in the 1970s, with small plots allotted to residents.

(With inputs from agencies)