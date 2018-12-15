9-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In Delhi's Rohini, Accused On The Run

The 28-year-old accused has gone absconding after the incident (Representational)

A nine-year-old girl was raped on Saturday allegedly by a man who took her to his shanty in a nearby area in Rohini's Samaypur Badli, police said.

After getting information about the incident at around 12 pm, a police team reached the spot, they said.

Investigations revealed that the girl was playing outside her shanty when the accused reached there and took her to his shanty, where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

After the incident, the girl came out of the place crying, the officer said.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her aunt upon reaching home. Following this, the girl's uncle reported the matter to police. Her parents were out on work when the incident occurred, he said.

A medical examination of the girl confirmed rape. The condition of the minor is now stable, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said.

The 28-year-old accused has gone missing after the incident, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.