Delhi Riots: Court Seeks 'All Status Reports' From Cops On Ex-AAP Councillor

Tahir Hussain was accused of being involved in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots (File)

The Delhi High Court today asked the Delhi Police to produce "all status reports" on the bail applications moved by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in cases related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing four bail applications by Tahir Hussain against separate FIRs, said that he would hear arguments by the parties after the court has received the status reports of all cases.

Hussain's counsel senior advocate Mohit Mathur and prosecution's counsel advocate DK Bhatia told the court that the police have filed status reports in two cases.

"All status reports should be brought on record. We can have it later. Send status reports to the registry," the judge said and listed the cases for hearing on August 18.

The court also noted that its record for the data contained only one status report.

The FIRs pertain to the alleged offence of rioting in Delhi's Dayalpur area during the riots of February 2020.

Two cases are related to the injuries suffered by two people on account of an angry mob throwing stones, petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Tahir Hussain's house and the alleged offences of an attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act.

Notice on one of these two bail applications was issued by Justice Khanna on July 13.

Another bail application pertains to the FIR which alleges destruction of public property and notice was issued on July 29.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 dead and injuring around 700 others.