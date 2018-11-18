Delhi Resident Associations To Get 1.8 Lakh Per Acre For Upkeep Of Parks

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain made the announcement on Saturday. (File)

The Delhi government has started a scheme wherein resident welfare associations will be given Rs 1.8 lakh per acre for the upkeep of parks, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

He said forms for the same can be downloaded from the website of the Environment Department, and after filling them, the RWAs can contact local MLAs.

"The funds will be given to the resident welfare associations (RWA), irrespective of the parks belonging to any civic agency," Mr Jain said.

The minister was speaking at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) at the NDMC Convention Centre here.

At the event, he said there was "no dearth of smart people whose sole intention is to squeeze public resources for nurturing vested interests".

The AAP leader also accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of being "corrupt".