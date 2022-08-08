Delhi Reports 5 Cases Of Dengue In August, 174 This Year: Civic Body

In July, the national capital reported 16 cases of dengue. (Representational)

Delhi logged 5 cases of dengue in August, and with this, the total number of cases this year has gone up to 174, according to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report.

However, no death has been reported this year so far.

As many as 35 cases of malaria and nine cases of chikungunya have been reported this year, MCD said.

