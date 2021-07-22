Delhi Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Twenty-nine patients recovered in the past 24 hours. (File)

Delhi reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total active cases to 585 in the city. The national capital also reported one death, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,040, according to a health bulletin issued on Thursday.

The recovery rate and the death rate stood at 98.21 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively, while the positivity rate stands at 0.08 per cent.

Twenty-nine patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the number of total discharged patients in the city to 14,10,095, according to the bulletin.

The number of containment zones in the national capital has come down to 388 while 176 patients are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 58,502 COVID-19 tests were conducted, out of which, 45,892 were RT-PCR tests.

