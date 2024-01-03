Delhi Records Warmest December In 6 Years

December 2023 was the Delhi's warmest month in six years.

It was a foggy morning in Delhi on Wednesday and the minimum temperature settled at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Twenty-six Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog, according to the Indian Railways.

The visibility in several parts of the national capital improved marginally. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a visibility of 200 metres at 8.30 am on Wednesday, officials said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 328 at 9 am in the "very poor" category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

December 2023 was the national capital's warmest month in six years, with the city not recording a single 'cold wave day' during the month, the India Meteorological Department said.

