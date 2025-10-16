Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 18.1 Degrees Celsius

The national capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, coinciding with a deterioration in air quality. Six monitoring stations in the city reported air quality levels classified as 'very poor' as the chill of winter begins to set in.

Earlier this week, on Friday, the city recorded its first temperature drop below 20 degrees Celsius for the 2025-26 winter season.

In comparison, in 2024, the mercury dipped below 20 degrees Celsius on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius as early as October 3, according to weather data.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.9 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for Friday, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The 24-hour average AQI (Air Quality Index) for Delhi was recorded at 245, placing it firmly in the 'poor' category, according to official data.

Out of the 38 monitoring stations in the capital, five reported air quality in the 'very poor' category. Among them, Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 359, followed by Wazirpur (350), Dwarka Sector 8 (313), DU North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road (both at 307), and Jahangirpuri (301), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A similar air quality forecast has been issued for the coming days by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Transport emissions remained the largest contributor to Delhi's air pollution on Thursday, accounting for 18.7 per cent of total emissions, based on data from the Decision Support System (DSS).

Additionally, satellite data indicated that stubble burning incidents were detected across several states: 12 in Punjab, 3 in Haryana, and 132 in Uttar Pradesh.

