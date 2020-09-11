Delhi Records Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Count To 2,09,748

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 2,09,748. (File)

Delhi recorded 4,266 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking the count to over 2.09 lakh, while the death count rose to 4,687, authorities said.

This is the third successive day when over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day. The city reported a record 4,308 cases on Thursday.

Twenty-one deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 4,687, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,666 on Thursday.

The number of active cases rose to 26,907 on Thursday from 25,416 the previous day. Over 60,000 tests were conducted by authorities on Thursday.

