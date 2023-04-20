Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.6 Degrees, Light Rain Expected

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle are expected during the day, providing relief from the scorching heat on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.