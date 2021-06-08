Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 41.7 Degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

The national capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, the maximum for the season this year so far, MeT officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal, they said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky and strong dust-raising winds on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature would hover around 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

