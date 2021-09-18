Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 34.4 Degree Celsius

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies in the city on Sunday. (File)

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi. The relative humidity was 73 per cent at 5.30 pm, it said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies in the city on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 34.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the maximum settled at 32 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.