Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 32.4 Degree Celsius, Air Quality 'Poor'

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 32.4, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted cloudy sky with light or moderate rains over the weekend. However, Friday is likely to have clear skies, it said.

The city witnessed a cold Thursday morning as it recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season''s average, the IMD said.

According to the weather office, the humidity level was recorded at 46 per cent at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 20.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while the maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category at 217 at 7 pm on Thursday, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

