Delhi Records 33 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death In A Day

The national capital reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department today.

Delhi recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October, while five people had died due to the viral disease in September.

No Covid death has been reported in the city in November so far. With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,176. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 51,130 tests were conducted a day ago, including 37,836 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The death count remains at 25,091.

