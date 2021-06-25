Delhi Records 115 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Positivity Rate 0.15 Per Cent

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic. (Representational)

Delhi recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths, the lowest since March 21, and 115 new cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued.

The new fatalities pushed the deaths due to the infection to 24,952, it said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it added.

The national capital had recorded four deaths on March 30 and an equal number of fatalities on March 23, while it recorded a single fatality on March 21.

Delhi recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 people died, according to the data.

The city's infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has dipped to below 0.20 per cent now.

Despite the recent fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third Covid wave are quite real, asserting that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic.

On April 20, the city reported over 28,000 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths. The daily fatality count shot up to 306 on April 22. Then on May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of new cases has shown a downward trend off late, and the positivity rate too has been shrinking over the last few days.

The number of deaths per day has also dipped recently.

A total of 77,477 COVID-19 tests - 54,739 RT-PCR and 22,738 rapid antigen tests - were conducted on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,33,590. As many as 14,06,958 patients have recovered from the virus in Delhi.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,680 on Friday from 1,767 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home-isolation declined to 503 from 523 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones further dropped to 2,048 from 2,277 a day before, it showed.

Of the 23,692 beds in hospitals, 1,044 are occupied, it said.

As many as 1,57,093 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 20,055 who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

A total of 69,62,692 people have been vaccinated till now, including 16,48,053, who have received both the doses.