Delhi Streets Water-Logged Amid Heavy Rain. Pics

The weather office had issued an 'orange alert' for today.

The national capital received moderate to heavy rainfall today morning, bringing the mercury down in the city.

Several parts of the city witnessed water-logging after constant rain.

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/HpXtex5w7w — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," the India Meteorological Department said in its 7:55 am bulletin.

11/09/2021: 07:55 IST; Thunderstorm with very heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Kmph would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 11, 2021

In its early morning tweet, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Delhi during the next 12 hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall (upto 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

11/09/2021: 05:50 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( ), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 11, 2021

This is the first time since 2010 that monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark, the highest rainfall in the national capital in 11 years.