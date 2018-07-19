Partly Cloudy Thursday Morning In Delhi; Chances Of Light Rain Later

Delhi Rains: "The sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain and thunderstorm later in the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 19, 2018 13:07 IST
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius (File)

New Delhi: 

It was a partly cloudy today morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met Office said.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain and thunderstorm later in the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 78 percent.

The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

 

