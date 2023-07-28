Watch: Hundreds Of Cars Stuck In 3-km Long Jam Near Delhi-Noida Border

The Delhi traffic police, meanwhile, blamed the peak hour for the jam.

Hundreds of vehicles were seen stuck in a massive traffic jam near the Delhi-Noida border after light rain this evening. Visuals of the nearly 3-kilometre traffic jam showed a sea of vehicle lights with honking sounds in the background.

It has been drizzling in the entire national capital region all through the evening. The rain brought trouble with it as people who are travelling from Delhi to Noida are stranded on the roads due to the huge jam.

The Noida-Delhi Kalindi Kunj border was seen jam-packed with vehicles moving at a snail's pace. Some commuters found themselves crossing the bridge over Yamuna in half an hour where ealier it used to take five minutes.

