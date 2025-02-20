Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Light Rain

Several parts of the national capital received showers on Thursday morning as the city saw a rise in temperature. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light drizzle for the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 25 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) The air quality was in the "moderate" category with AQI recorded at 164 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.