Delhi Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes City, Traffic Snarls, Congestion In Various Parts

At the peak of the rush hour, commuters were stuck in traffic in and around areas like Lutyens Delhi, Sarita Vihar and Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: August 10, 2018 16:28 IST
Delhi Rain: Heavy rain led to traffic jams, waterlogging in various parts.

New Delhi: 

Heavy rains lashed the national capital this afternoon and led to traffic snarls and congestion in various parts. At the peak of the rush hour, commuters were stuck in traffic in and around areas like Lutyens Delhi, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash. The weather office has forecast more rain through the day and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.  The Meteorological Department has forecast further rains through the day and a relative humidity at 75 per cent.

 

Here are the live updates on rain in Delhi :


Aug 10, 2018
16:28 (IST)

Aug 10, 2018
16:07 (IST)
Visuals from outside the Parliament house:

Aug 10, 2018
15:57 (IST)
Traffic alert : Traffic is affected on Savitri Flyover, Ring Road towards Greater Kailash & RTR towards Munirka due to water logging. Kindly avoid these stretches.
Aug 10, 2018
15:55 (IST)

Aug 10, 2018
15:51 (IST)

Aug 10, 2018
15:49 (IST)
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Several Areas
Delhi was hit by heavy rains this afternoon that triggered heavy congestion and waterlogging in many parts of the national capital."
