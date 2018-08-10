Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Several Areas

The city is set to witness more rain through the day, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: August 10, 2018 15:58 IST
The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: 

Delhi was hit by heavy rains this afternoon triggering heavy congestion and waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. 

Lutyens Delhi, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash were among the affected areas where commuters faced traffic jam and water-logging. 

The city is set to witness more rain through the day, the Meteorological Department has predicted. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature would be 28 degrees Celsius. 

 

(With inputs from PTI) 

