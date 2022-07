Delhi Rain: The national capital witnessed heavy rain on Saturday as well.

Rain pounded parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning bringing respite from the heat and humidity.

Light showers have brought the temperature down to 26.4 Celsius.

On Tuesday, rain in Delhi led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city.

The weather office has predicted rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.