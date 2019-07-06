Delhi Radio Jockey Arrested After Man He Hit With His Car Dies

Ankit Gulati, 35, confessed that he was playing video games while driving. (Representational)

A 35-year-old radio jockey was arrested today for allegedly killing a man by hitting his scooter with his car, the police said.

Ankit Gulati, who works at a private radio station, had rammed his SUV into a scooter near the Le Meridian Hotel in Delhi on June 30. The man on the scooter died a week later police said.

The police arrested the accused from his home. During questioning, he told them that before the accident, he met his went to a club in Nehru Place, where they had drinks. After that, they went to another place in Chanakyapuri and had some more, the police said.

He left the club at 5:15 am on June 30 and was going towards Connaught Place when the accident took place, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said

The accused confessed that he was watching videos on his phone while driving and could not see the man. After the accident, he fled from the spot and reached his home. He sent his car for repairing at a workshop on July 1, the police said, adding that the vehicle has been recovered from the workshop.

