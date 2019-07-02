Delhi Power Demand Touches All-Time High Of 7,241 Megawatt

This is the highest peak power demand recorded in any Indian city. (Representational)

Delhi's electricity demand touched an all-time high of 7,241 megawatt (MW) on Monday at 3.29 pm. This is the highest peak power demand recorded in any Indian city.

"Delhi's peak power demand clocked an all-time high of 7241 MW, today. BRPL and BYPL also successfully met all-time high peak power demands of 3132 MW and 1629 MW in their respective areas. Incidentally, today is the Raising Day of Delhi discoms," a tweet by BSES Delhi read.

This year's stats broke the previous record of 7,016 MW recorded on July 10, 2018, and according to electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) the electricity consumption is expected to go up to 7,400 MW in the ongoing summer season.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), however, were able to successfully meet the all-time high peak power demand.

Along with them, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) was also able to meet the demand of 2,014 MW in its areas of supply.

Delhi's peak power demand first crossed the 6,000 MW barrier in 2016 (6216 MW on July 1) while in this year, the demand crossed the mark on 24 days.

Delhi's peak power demand is more than thrice of that of Kolkata and is also more than the power demand of both Mumbai and Chennai put together.

Running of air conditioners, coolers and fans is the main reason behind the increase in power demand in the national capital, according to experts.

BSES and other companies have invested heavily over the years to build the necessary infrastructure for providing electricity to consumers around the city with minimal losses of power.

